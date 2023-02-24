'The guy is human. To see KL Rahul's name being trolled...': WI great says Chopra vs Prasad saga shouldn't be 'personal'

KL Rahul's form has become a subject of burning debate in the last few months, but the topic reached a whole new level last when two former Indian cricketers had a back-and-forth go at each other over the India batter and his place in the Playing XI. Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad, who share contrasting opinions on Rahul, made their feelings known to each other on Twitter. What started off as a decent debate with both putting their points across soon turned ugly when Prasad accused Chopra of calling him an 'agenda peddler' and even turned down his request to discuss the matter over a video.

After Harbhajan Singh weighed in on his former India teammates' Twitter war of words, asking Prasad and Chopra to move on, Ian Bishop is the latest to chip in with his two cents. The former West Indies pacer said that while he does not want to comment on the Prasad vs Chopra feud, Bishop rallied behind under-fire Rahul.

"I have no comments on the debate. I think it's part and parcel of every cricketer's life. I've been through it as a player and it's just that it's more magnified by a thousand more times that it would be in some countries. That's because the population size is so big. Looking from the outside, you sort of think to yourself 'Ok, it's good to have debate' but at the end of the day, the guy is a human being," Bishop told veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - 'I love Virat Kohli': PSL youngster after blasting 31-ball 62; 'But I saw Babar Azam's batting today and...'

Bishop further added that for the two former international cricketers who played for the same team 'going personally at each other' was uncalled for and something that could have been avoided. And for Chopra and Prasad to do it at the extent of Rahul, who is being dragged into the matter for no reason, is unfortunate, reckons Bishop.

"To see his name being trolled through social media is not an easy thing. He is a talented cricketer; he will find his way in different formats will take some time. I don't want to get into that personal debate. Guys are going personally at each other. That's not the way it should be. Just talk about it," he added.

Rahul, who was the vice-captain of the Indian team for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, retained his place in the squad but was stripped of his place as vice-captain of the side. This could indicate that Shubman Gill could be in line to play the third Test in Indore starting March 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON