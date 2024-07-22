The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss

The men’s version of The Hundred 2024 will kick-off with the opening clash between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval on Tuesday. Oval Invincibles are last season’s champions and would like to start their campaign on a winning note, however, in this tournament the Birmingham Phoenix have always been their nemesis. The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix

LAST 5 MATCHES

OVAL INVINCIBLES: LWWWW

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: LWLLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye, Will Jacks

Allrounders: Tom Lammonby, Sam Curran, Tom Curran

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Marchant de Lange

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, James Fuller

Wicketkeeper: Louis Kimber

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Sean Abbott

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

Will Jacks

Will Jacks has been impressive in The Hundred. In 23 innings, he has scored 634 runs with an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 165.96. He has three fifties and one century in the tournament.

WILL JACKS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 23 634 28.21 165.96 3/1

2. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has shown his bowling prowess in The Hundred. In 7 innings, he has taken 10 wickets with a strike rate of 13.00, an economy rate of 7.06, and an average of 15.30.

ADAM ZAMPA IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 7 10 13.00 7.06 15.30

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan is a hot pick for Oval Invincibles. In 22 innings of The Hundred, he has scored 619 runs with an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 142.62, including seven fifties.

2. Tom Curran

Tom Curran, one of the top-rated allrounders in The Hundred has been exceptional with both the bat and ball. In three seasons at the Oval Invincibles, Curran has scored 373 runs and picked 22 wickets.

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been a key player in The Hundred. In 21 innings, he has scored 621 runs with an average of 36.52 and a strike rate of 151.46. He has four fifties in the tournament.

LIAM LIVINGSTONE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 21 621 36.52 151.46 4/0

2. Benny Howell

Benny Howell has been a standout bowler in The Hundred. In 23 innings, he has taken 27 wickets with a strike rate of 15.55, an economy rate of 7.31, and an average of 18.96.

BENNY HOWELL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMy RATE AVERAGE 23 27 15.55 7.31 18.96

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali, the experienced allrounder is a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In 21 innings of The Hundred, he has scored 485 runs with an average of 23.09 and a strike rate of 146.96, including two fifties.

2. Adam Milne

Adam Milne is one of the most successful bowlers in The Hundred. The New Zealander has picked 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 12.04, including a four-wicket haul.

Team Head to Head

Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix have played only three times against each other across three seasons, where Phoenix have won all the three matches.

OVAL INVINCIBLES V BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 3

OVAL WON: 0

BIRMINGHAM WON: 3

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Kennington Oval in London will host the opening game of The Hundred 2024 on Tuesday. At this venue, 14 matches in the men’s Hundred has been hosted across three seasons where the average first innings score is 152 and the average second inning score is 143. The highest score in The Hundred at the Kia Oval is 201 and the lowest is 92.

MATCH PREDICTION

Birmingham Phoenix are favourites to win the match against Oval Invincibles with the win percentage of 80%.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Dawid Malan, Will Jacks (C), Liam Livingstone, Tawanda Muyeye

Allrounders: Tom Curran, Moeen Ali (VC), Benny Howell

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jacob Bethell

BOWLER – Tim Southee

ALL-ROUNDER – Sam Curran