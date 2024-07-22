The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss
Oval Invincibles face Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2024 opener.
The men’s version of The Hundred 2024 will kick-off with the opening clash between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval on Tuesday. Oval Invincibles are last season’s champions and would like to start their campaign on a winning note, however, in this tournament the Birmingham Phoenix have always been their nemesis.
LAST 5 MATCHES
OVAL INVINCIBLES: LWWWW
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: LWLLW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI
Batters: Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye, Will Jacks
Allrounders: Tom Lammonby, Sam Curran, Tom Curran
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Marchant de Lange
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, James Fuller
Wicketkeeper: Louis Kimber
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Sean Abbott
Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)
- Will Jacks
Will Jacks has been impressive in The Hundred. In 23 innings, he has scored 634 runs with an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 165.96. He has three fifties and one century in the tournament.
WILL JACKS IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|23
|634
|28.21
|165.96
|3/1
2. Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has shown his bowling prowess in The Hundred. In 7 innings, he has taken 10 wickets with a strike rate of 13.00, an economy rate of 7.06, and an average of 15.30.
ADAM ZAMPA IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|7
|10
|13.00
|7.06
|15.30
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan is a hot pick for Oval Invincibles. In 22 innings of The Hundred, he has scored 619 runs with an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 142.62, including seven fifties.
2. Tom Curran
Tom Curran, one of the top-rated allrounders in The Hundred has been exceptional with both the bat and ball. In three seasons at the Oval Invincibles, Curran has scored 373 runs and picked 22 wickets.
Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone has been a key player in The Hundred. In 21 innings, he has scored 621 runs with an average of 36.52 and a strike rate of 151.46. He has four fifties in the tournament.
LIAM LIVINGSTONE IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|21
|621
|36.52
|151.46
|4/0
2. Benny Howell
Benny Howell has been a standout bowler in The Hundred. In 23 innings, he has taken 27 wickets with a strike rate of 15.55, an economy rate of 7.31, and an average of 18.96.
BENNY HOWELL IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMy RATE
|AVERAGE
|23
|27
|15.55
|7.31
|18.96
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali, the experienced allrounder is a hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In 21 innings of The Hundred, he has scored 485 runs with an average of 23.09 and a strike rate of 146.96, including two fifties.
2. Adam Milne
Adam Milne is one of the most successful bowlers in The Hundred. The New Zealander has picked 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 12.04, including a four-wicket haul.
Team Head to Head
Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix have played only three times against each other across three seasons, where Phoenix have won all the three matches.
OVAL INVINCIBLES V BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 3
OVAL WON: 0
BIRMINGHAM WON: 3
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Kennington Oval in London will host the opening game of The Hundred 2024 on Tuesday. At this venue, 14 matches in the men’s Hundred has been hosted across three seasons where the average first innings score is 152 and the average second inning score is 143. The highest score in The Hundred at the Kia Oval is 201 and the lowest is 92.
MATCH PREDICTION
Birmingham Phoenix are favourites to win the match against Oval Invincibles with the win percentage of 80%.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Batters: Dawid Malan, Will Jacks (C), Liam Livingstone, Tawanda Muyeye
Allrounders: Tom Curran, Moeen Ali (VC), Benny Howell
Bowlers: Adam Milne, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Jacob Bethell
BOWLER – Tim Southee
ALL-ROUNDER – Sam Curran
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay connected for all the latest cricket news, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep in touch with everything exciting surrounding the India vs Sri Lanka series, including live scores and schedules. Stay updated and never miss a moment of action with Hindustan Times.