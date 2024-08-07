The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue

Oval Invincibles will clash with Southern Brave in Match 22 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at The Oval in London on Thursday in what will be a contest between the two top teams of the season. The Brave are at the top of the points table with four wins from five matches. Invincibles have also won four of their five matches but have a lower NRR than Brave. Australia's Adam Zampa bowls during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024(AFP)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 19 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

OVAL INVINCIBLES: WWLWW

SOUTHERN BRAVE: WWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & SOUTHERN BRAVE

Both teams are likely to go with their winning combinations.

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: James Coles, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs, Akeal Hosein

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. ADAM ZAMPA

Adam Zampa is in fine form with the ball and the leading wicket-taker of the season thus far. The Australian leg spinner has bagged 12 wickets in just 5 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 8.33. He has also been very restrictive.

ADAM ZAMPA IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 12

STRIKE RATE - 8.33

ECONOMY - 6.78

AVERAGE - 9.41

2. SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran has been in excellent form with the ball too for the Invincibles and is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 11 dismissals. He has also hammered 141 runs at a strike rate of close to 168 with 2 fifties!

SAM CURRAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE - 6.81

ECONOMY - 7.28

AVERAGE - 8.27

RUN SCORED - 141

BATTING SR - 168

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. NATHAN SOWTER

Leg spinner, Nathan Sowter has been in good form for the Invincibles with 5 wickets from as many matches at an economy of 6.86.

2. WILL JACKS

Will Jacks has a strike rate of close to 159 in 170 T20 innings and is a destructive top-order batter capable of changing the course of a match within the time-frame of a few deliveries. Jacks has an aggregate of 715 runs in 28 innings in The Hundred at a strike rate of 162.9!

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. CHRIS JORDAN

Chris Jordan is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Southern Brave this season. He has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches.

CHRIS JORDAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 10

STRIKE RATE - 8.50

ECONOMY - 8.11

AVERAGE - 11.50

2. JAMES VINCE

James Vince has been in sensational form with the bat and is the leading run-getter of the season so far with an aggregate of 258 runs in 5 innings.

JAMES VINCE IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 258

AVERAGE - 86

STRIKE RATE - 154.49

50/100 - 3/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. TYMAL MILLS

Tymal Mills has bagged 10 wickets at a strike rate of 9 this season. He is very effective against right-hand batters.

2. KIERON POLLARD

Kieron Pollard is amongst the most feared hitters in T20 history with an aggregate of 13055 runs in 596 T20 innings. He has a scoring rate of 165.3 in The Hundred.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The Oval Invincibles have clashed thrice with the Southern Brave and won two of these encounters.

MATCHES OVAL INVINCIBLES WON SOUTHERN BRAVE NO RESULT

3 2 1 0

Venue and Pitch

The Oval in London has hosted 16 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 7 of these encounters. The team chasing has won 8 matches while one of these matches ended in a tie. The captain who has won the toss has opted to field in as many as 11 of the 16 matches at The Oval. The team which has won the toss has only won 6 matches for a win probability of 37.5%.

The average team total batting first is 147 while the average score chasing is 139. The wicket at The Oval has true bounce and carry and there is value for shot-making. At the same time, there is always something on offer for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners also come into the match at a later stage.

MATCH PREDICTION

Bowling has been the strength for both teams so far this season. The Oval Invincibles start marginal favourites as they will be playing at home and have two quality leg spinners in their potential XI. Their batting is also slightly stronger than the Brave line-up. The Invincibles have a 60% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Will Jacks, Dawid Malan and James Vince as batters, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Kieron Pollard as all-rounders and Mills, Sowter, Zampa and Spencer Johnson as bowlers. The wicket-keeper will be Donovan Ferreira. The captain will be Sam Curran while the vice-captain will be Adam Zampa.

The reserve batter will be Laurie Evans while the back-up bowler will be Akeal Hosein. The back-up all-rounder will be Craig Overton.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, James Vince

Allrounders: Sam Curran (C), Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Laurie Evans

BOWLER – Akeal Hosein

ALL-ROUNDER – Craig Overton