The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue
Oval Invincibles will clash with Southern Brave in Match 22 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at The Oval in London on Thursday in what will be a contest between the two top teams of the season. The Brave are at the top of the points table with four wins from five matches. Invincibles have also won four of their five matches but have a lower NRR than Brave.
Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 19 of the 2024 Men's Hundred
LAST 5 MATCHES
OVAL INVINCIBLES: WWLWW
SOUTHERN BRAVE: WWW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & SOUTHERN BRAVE
Both teams are likely to go with their winning combinations.
OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI
Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox
Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI
Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans
Allrounders: James Coles, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton
Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies
Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs, Akeal Hosein
Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)
1. ADAM ZAMPA
Adam Zampa is in fine form with the ball and the leading wicket-taker of the season thus far. The Australian leg spinner has bagged 12 wickets in just 5 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 8.33. He has also been very restrictive.
ADAM ZAMPA IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 12
STRIKE RATE - 8.33
ECONOMY - 6.78
AVERAGE - 9.41
2. SAM CURRAN
Sam Curran has been in excellent form with the ball too for the Invincibles and is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 11 dismissals. He has also hammered 141 runs at a strike rate of close to 168 with 2 fifties!
SAM CURRAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE - 6.81
ECONOMY - 7.28
AVERAGE - 8.27
RUN SCORED - 141
BATTING SR - 168
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. NATHAN SOWTER
Leg spinner, Nathan Sowter has been in good form for the Invincibles with 5 wickets from as many matches at an economy of 6.86.
2. WILL JACKS
Will Jacks has a strike rate of close to 159 in 170 T20 innings and is a destructive top-order batter capable of changing the course of a match within the time-frame of a few deliveries. Jacks has an aggregate of 715 runs in 28 innings in The Hundred at a strike rate of 162.9!
Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)
1. CHRIS JORDAN
Chris Jordan is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Southern Brave this season. He has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches.
CHRIS JORDAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 10
STRIKE RATE - 8.50
ECONOMY - 8.11
AVERAGE - 11.50
2. JAMES VINCE
James Vince has been in sensational form with the bat and is the leading run-getter of the season so far with an aggregate of 258 runs in 5 innings.
JAMES VINCE IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 258
AVERAGE - 86
STRIKE RATE - 154.49
50/100 - 3/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)
1. TYMAL MILLS
Tymal Mills has bagged 10 wickets at a strike rate of 9 this season. He is very effective against right-hand batters.
2. KIERON POLLARD
Kieron Pollard is amongst the most feared hitters in T20 history with an aggregate of 13055 runs in 596 T20 innings. He has a scoring rate of 165.3 in The Hundred.
TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
The Oval Invincibles have clashed thrice with the Southern Brave and won two of these encounters.
MATCHES OVAL INVINCIBLES WON SOUTHERN BRAVE NO RESULT
3 2 1 0
Venue and Pitch
The Oval in London has hosted 16 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 7 of these encounters. The team chasing has won 8 matches while one of these matches ended in a tie. The captain who has won the toss has opted to field in as many as 11 of the 16 matches at The Oval. The team which has won the toss has only won 6 matches for a win probability of 37.5%.
The average team total batting first is 147 while the average score chasing is 139. The wicket at The Oval has true bounce and carry and there is value for shot-making. At the same time, there is always something on offer for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners also come into the match at a later stage.
MATCH PREDICTION
Bowling has been the strength for both teams so far this season. The Oval Invincibles start marginal favourites as they will be playing at home and have two quality leg spinners in their potential XI. Their batting is also slightly stronger than the Brave line-up. The Invincibles have a 60% chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Will Jacks, Dawid Malan and James Vince as batters, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Kieron Pollard as all-rounders and Mills, Sowter, Zampa and Spencer Johnson as bowlers. The wicket-keeper will be Donovan Ferreira. The captain will be Sam Curran while the vice-captain will be Adam Zampa.
The reserve batter will be Laurie Evans while the back-up bowler will be Akeal Hosein. The back-up all-rounder will be Craig Overton.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira
Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, James Vince
Allrounders: Sam Curran (C), Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Laurie Evans
BOWLER – Akeal Hosein
ALL-ROUNDER – Craig Overton
