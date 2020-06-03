e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘The most ultimate team man,’ After Tendulkar and Ganguly, VVS Laxman honours another former India teammate

‘The most ultimate team man,’ After Tendulkar and Ganguly, VVS Laxman honours another former India teammate

Laxman called his former India teammate the “ultimate team man” and the “most committed student.”

cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid during their epic partnership of 376 runs.
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid during their epic partnership of 376 runs. (Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman’s Instagram)
         

After paying tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble, it was Rahul Dravid’s turn to be at the receiving ends of VVS Laxman’s kind words. Laxman, who has shared Indian cricket’s most memorable partnership in Tests with Dravid – a 376-run stand against Australia at the historic Eden Gardens Test in 2001 – called his former India teammate the “ultimate team man” and the “most committed student.”

“The game’s most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say ‘no’, he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence,” Laxman tweeted.

Dravid and Laxman are Test cricket’s 10th most successful batting pair in terms of runs. Dravid and Laxman have batted together in 86 innings, scoring 4065 Test runs at an average of 51.45. The pair has put together 12 century stands and 14 fifty-run partnerships in Tests. For India, they are the fourth-most successful batting pair after Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, and Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Tendulkar and Dravid have scored 6920 runs at an average of 50.51 with 20 century partnerships – the most by any pair in Test cricket. Gambhir and Sehwag, in 87 innings, have scored 4412 runs with 11 century stands and 25 half-century partnerships. Ganguly and Tendulkar have batted together 71 times in Tests, scoring 4173 runs. Their average is the best among India’s batting pair at 61.36.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
Live: Cyclone Nisarga’s impact will weaken by midnight, says IMD
Live: Cyclone Nisarga’s impact will weaken by midnight, says IMD
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
The culture of Big Chill, Sodabottle Openerwala and American Diner
The culture of Big Chill, Sodabottle Openerwala and American Diner
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In