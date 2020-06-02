Wore his heart on his sleeve and sometimes bared it too: VVS Laxman praises Sourav Ganguly

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:58 IST

Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt in the Lord’s balcony with absolute zero inhibition is an image that is etched on every Indian sports fan’s memory. The iconic moment has been played, replayed and played again many times with it astonishingly somehow managing to grab the attention every time. So much so that it became one of the defining moments of Ganguly’s illustrious career. It was therefore, not a surprise when his former teammate and India stalwart VVS Laxman picked that image to shower praise on the former India captain and the current BCCI president.

Laxman, who had previously described Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble in his series of showing gratitude to the legends of Indian cricket with whom he has played, tweeted about Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday. Laxman said the former opening batsman was “unconventional and fiercely proud” and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

“Unconventional and fiercely proud, Sourav Ganguly wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too!” said Laxman while tweeting the famous Lord’s balcony picture when Ganguly took off his shirt after India defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final.

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

On July 13, 2002, India had successfully chased down a stiff target of 326 with two wickets and three balls to spare to clinch the NatWest trophy at Lord’s. It is still regarded as one of India’s greatest run-chases not only because of the stiff target but because it gave India two cricketers - Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh - for the future.

India were 146 for 5 at one stage, having lost wickets in a heap after a rollicking start provided by Ganguly and Viredner Sehwag, when Yuvraj and Kaif took matters in their own hands. The due stitched an invaluable stand of 121 runs to bring India’s chase back on track.

Yuvraj had scored 69 before getting dismissed but Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 to guide India to victory.

“Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities,” he further said about the current BCCI President.

Ganguly, counted as one of India’s most successful captains, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs in which he scored 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively.