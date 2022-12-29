'The one thing he shouldn't do is...': Sangakkara offers million-dollar advice for Sanju Samson ahead of Sri Lanka T20Is

Team India star Sanju Samson has been named in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, that begins on January 3. Samson last played for India in an ODI against New Zealand in November; he wasn't included in Indian ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh earlier this month, and remains absent from the fifty-over side that takes on Sri Lanka after the T20Is. In the presence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, Samson has had scattered opportunities in the playing XI but former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes the India star has to remain calm and not be “desperate.”

Talking to Star Sports on their show ‘A Chat with Champions’, Sangakkara, who has worked closely with Samson during their time with Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, said that the India wicketkeeper-batter has the versatility to play across different batting positions but needs to keep a clear head.

“He's got to keep things simple, just concentrate on batting. The IPL is one thing, playing for India is another. What you got to really concentrate on, as Sanju Samson in the Indian side, is understanding what your job is. When you go out, make sure you're relaxed, you have the clarity about how you're going to play your role,” said Sangakkara.

"He might have to bat outside position depending on where they want him to fit in. Whether he's batting at the top or lower-middle order at 5 and 6, he's got the game, the power, the touch, the placement and the mentality to do really well.

“The one thing he shouldn't do is think that this is his final chance to prove his mettle and try and be desperate to succeed. He's got every single thing going for him. He's a wonderful young man, he's got skills and temperament. Let it settle, don't fight it, make sure you're adjusting to what comes at you on the day. And then, go out there and enjoy the way he plays.”

Further talking about Samson, Sangakkara said that he needs to do justice to his “talent.”

“You can still enjoy your cricket irrespective of your results as long as you play well. As long as you play the level of skill that you have. And that's absolute truism when it comes to Sanju. If he can play at the level of skill that he has, he's going to enjoy his cricket. It's a wonderful opportunity for him and the fans who can see what thing young man can do, because he's a very special talent,” said the Sri Lanka legend.

