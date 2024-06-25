'The problem with Indian fans is…': Gavaskar goes after 'people and their profession' amid Ravindra Jadeja flop show

Ravindra Jadeja continues to disappoint. The India all-rounder cannot get going this T20 World Cup, and fans are losing their patience. Jadeja has featured in all matches for India this tournament and even though he has batted just thrice, scores of 0, 7 and 9 not out aren't the most overwhelming returns. Furthermore, that he has picked just one wicket raises the question if Jadeja even warrants a place in India's T20I set-up. Besides, to add to his woes. Jadeja even put down a catch against Australia last evening. It didn't prove costly as the game was put beyond conclusion by then, but raises the question: Is Jadeja's T20 prowess on the wane? Sunil Gavaskar (L) continues to back under-fire Ravindra Jadeja (AFP)

Well, Sunil Gavaskar surely doesn't think so. The legendary India captain has backed the under-fire 'Rockstar' of Indian cricket despite his repeated failures. In fact, Gavaskar feels all the chatter around Jadeja and his lack of form is unnecessary and questioned those doubting Jadeja's place in India's Playing XI.

"I don't think we should even think about questioning (Jadeja). The problem with India and Indian fans is, two bad games and you go 'what to do with him, what to do with him?' You know that is the worry. Nobody who asks these questions thinks about their own professions, whether they have made 2 errors and whether people are questioning their place in their own profession, whichever profession they are in. This is just simply a good topic for television, you don't question Jadeja's place in the playing XI. He's a rock star," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Jadeja saves 20-30 runs, says Gavaskar

There came a time when Jadeja became an indispensable member of the Indian team across formats. Especially between 2019 and 2022, when his batting graphs enjoyed an upward curve. However, long injury layoffs dented his momentum. He missed the 2022 T20 World Cup, and since his return, Jadeja has struggled to perform at the same level. His batting struggles against spin were highlighted for the most part of last year. Even now. Jadeja's batting cuts an unconvincing figure and although he is still tough to get away with for the opposition with his sharp left-arm spin, daggers have been drawn towards the star India all-rounder.

Against Australia last evening, Jadeja failed to reach down to take a catch that could have dismissed Pat Cummins as the wind forced the ball to dip on him. But as mentioned above, Gavaskar is not too bothered. Highlighting his contributions on the field, the former India captain put forth Jadeja's fielding efforts in the game which often goes unnoticed even if he's not taking blinders or inflicting run-outs due to the level Jadeja has set for himself.

"I am not at all concerned as he is very experienced. For whatever opportunities he's got, he's done well. And don't forget, in the field itself, he saved 20 to 30 runs with his fielding ability, taking catches, and getting the run out. So don't forget those 20-30 plus runs. Then he enters the field, with anything that he does with the bat and ball is an added value to his ability," added Gavaskar.