‘The uniting religion of our country’: MS Dhoni poses with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:03 IST

India wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was pictured with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn ahead of the release of latter’s film ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’. Dhoni has been away from the game ever since India was knocked out of ICC World Cup 2019 following a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semis. The former India cricketer posed for a picture with Devgn and the actor’s post read: “Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni.”

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since last year’s World Cup and has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. He wasn’t selected in the team for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka nor for the ODI series against Australia.

In November last year, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans during an event and he had said: ““January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January).”

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also said Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly told India Today.

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”