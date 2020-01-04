MS Dhoni spends quality time with family, helps daughter Ziva build a snowman - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:25 IST

India wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was pictured spending quality time with family as the video of the same went viral on social media. Sakshi Dhoni used the live video option on Instagram to upload the video on social media where the former India captain is seen helping daughter Ziva build a snowman. Fans shared the video across the platform and it went viral in no time.

Also Read: ‘Rowdy behaviour’: Bedi wants Shubman removed as India A skipper

Dhoni has been away from the game ever since India was knocked out of ICC World Cup 2019 following a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semis. He has been on a sabbatical since then and has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. Moreover, he hasn’t been selected for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka nor for the ODI series against Australia.

Also Read: ‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

In November last year, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans during an event and he had said: ““January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January).”

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also said Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly told India Today.

Also Read: ‘Can only speak when I have total knowledge’:Kohli deflects question on CAA

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”