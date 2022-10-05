'The way he batted, my No. 4 spot is in...': Suryakumar Yadav's massive claim on star batter after 3rd T20I vs SA

Cashing on his red-hot form in the recently concluded T20I opera against South Africa, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the leading run-getter for Rohit Sharma & Co. in their historic series triumph over the Proteas on Tuesday. With a noteworthy average of 59.50, premier batter Suryakumar scored 119 runs and batted at an incredible strike rate of 195.08 in the 3-match series against the visitors. However, the on-song batter capped off a forgetful outing in the dead rubber between the two teams on Tuesday.

Suryakumar perished for 8 off 6 balls in a match where India missed the services of run-machine Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul. While Suryakumar recorded a rare batting failure, veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik showcased his white-ball exploits in the 3rd T20I against the Temba Bavuma-led side.

Suryakumar was named the Player of the Series as the star batter capped off a record-fest outing in the series decider against South Africa. The middle-order batter smashed multiple records in the penultimate encounter to help Team India register their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home.

“Not really, I didn't check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on whatsapp, I don't follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn't work today,” Suryakumar said after South Africa registered a consolation win over India in the 3rd T20I.

The premier batter also showered praise on Karthik after the conclusion of the bilateral series in Indore. Suryakumar joked that the wicketkeeper-batter has threatened his No. 4 position by playing a blinder against the Proteas. “DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven't thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it,” Suryakumar added.

