'The way he batted, my No. 4 spot is in...': Suryakumar Yadav's massive claim on star batter after 3rd T20I vs SA
Suryakumar Yadav was all praise for the star batter after the conclusion of the T20I series between India and South Africa. Suryakumar was named the Player of the Series for his batting heroics against the Proteas.
Cashing on his red-hot form in the recently concluded T20I opera against South Africa, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the leading run-getter for Rohit Sharma & Co. in their historic series triumph over the Proteas on Tuesday. With a noteworthy average of 59.50, premier batter Suryakumar scored 119 runs and batted at an incredible strike rate of 195.08 in the 3-match series against the visitors. However, the on-song batter capped off a forgetful outing in the dead rubber between the two teams on Tuesday.
Suryakumar perished for 8 off 6 balls in a match where India missed the services of run-machine Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul. While Suryakumar recorded a rare batting failure, veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik showcased his white-ball exploits in the 3rd T20I against the Temba Bavuma-led side.
Suryakumar was named the Player of the Series as the star batter capped off a record-fest outing in the series decider against South Africa. The middle-order batter smashed multiple records in the penultimate encounter to help Team India register their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home.
“Not really, I didn't check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on whatsapp, I don't follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn't work today,” Suryakumar said after South Africa registered a consolation win over India in the 3rd T20I.
The premier batter also showered praise on Karthik after the conclusion of the bilateral series in Indore. Suryakumar joked that the wicketkeeper-batter has threatened his No. 4 position by playing a blinder against the Proteas. “DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven't thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it,” Suryakumar added.
