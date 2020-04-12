e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘The way he was hitting the ball...’: CSK teammates reveal MS Dhoni’s form in pre-season camp

‘The way he was hitting the ball...’: CSK teammates reveal MS Dhoni’s form in pre-season camp

CSK’s bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji, a former India cricketer, described Dhoni as a natural athlete and said that he was looking forward to the season.

cricket Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of MS Dhoni
File image of MS Dhoni(Twitter)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni was pinning his hopes on this year’s IPL to make a return to the Indian team. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospect of the league looks bleak which has now jeopardised Dhoni’s chances of a comeback. However, as per his CSK teammates, the former wicket-keeper batsman looked in great touch in the pre-season camp.

“Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good. He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on others,” Piyush Chawla was quoted by the CSK website.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was saying’: Shoaib Akhtar explains why he wants India vs Pakistan match

“Mahi bhai was batting for two to three hours at nets every day, and the way he was hitting the ball no one could say he was returning from a long break. The way he was training was a huge motivation for the rest of us,” Karn Sharma said.

“During match simulations, he was very involved, speaking to the bowlers, and the rhythm he was in, it was a big boost for our team,” Sharma further added.

CSK’s bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji, a former India cricketer, described Dhoni as a natural athlete and said that he was looking forward to the season.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t know why he dragged it for so long’: Shoaib Akhtar says Dhoni should have retired after 2019 World Cup

“MS is a natural athlete and supremely fit. He didn’t look rusty, didn’t look one bit like he was away from the game. He was clearly looking forward to the season, the way he was training, batting, keeping and being involved with the team,” Balaji said.

As per team physiotherapist Tommy Simsek, Dhoni put himself through the grind and was training extremely hard.

“For the first time in about 10 years I saw MS do some wicket-keeping training and that goes to show that he was definitely keen, definitely focused to do well this year,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news