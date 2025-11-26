The World Cup win can act as a catalyst for WPL

New Delhi: The last few weeks have felt like a dream for women’s cricket in India – stadiums overflowing with joy, a World Cup trophy lifted, history made and a fanbase finally seeing its heroes crowned. Into this moment arrives the Women’s Premier League mega auction, a platform where destinies are overturned and futures written. File image of Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the Womens Premier League trophy in 2023. (Women's Premier League)

As some of the world’s best players go under the hammer, with millions of bucks for the teams to invest, India stands closer than ever to becoming the global hub for women’s cricket.

“I was blown away three years ago at the start of the WPL, the support there was at that point for women’s cricket here in India… I think that’s grown. I think the hype around the tournament, the support of the players has grown and grown over those three years,” Delhi Capitals’ coach Jonathan Batty told HT.

“I think the World Cup win can act as a catalyst and make that increase even further. And [looking at] the excitement around this year’s WPL as we move forward, I think India is always well on the way to becoming that epicentre of women’s cricket globally.”

Delhi Capitals, who have made it to the finals in all three seasons, have opted to retain a large part of their core players. Although they have had to let go of the services of serial-winning captain Meg Lanning and despite not being able to get their hands on a trophy, they are proud of the legacy that the DC women’s team is becoming. They will not have any right to match (RTM) cards available and have a small purse available but with their core intact, they have some flexibility to go in a few different directions.

Similar is the case with two-time champions Mumbai Indians, they too have retained five players and have a solid core to build a team around.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a dream season in the 2024 edition but some of their players have been hit and miss. While they have retained four of their biggest match-winners, they will be hoping to plug in the gaps.

The most interesting and active in the auction room will likely be UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, who seem to be going in for a major overhaul and a clean slate. Warriorz have retained only one uncapped player in Shweta Sehrawat. They have made the big decision of letting go of match-winners like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone. Whether they exercise their four remaining RTMs or build a very different looking squad will be worth seeing. The new head coach Abhishek Nayar will definitely have some new ideas.

Giants, meanwhile, have opted to retain the multi-utility Australian duo of Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney. Coach Michael Klinger asserted that they will be looking to acquire the services of more such multi-dimensional players at the auction.

Based on reputation, experience and recent performances at the World Cup in India, players likely to get the big bucks are Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, N Sree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield and even someone like Nadine De Klerk. Some uncapped players likely to make the waves will be Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra and Kiran Navgire.