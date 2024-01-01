'There's certainly something not right...': Prasad's stern 'Australia' remark in reply to 'India are new chokers' query

India created two considerable opportunities in 2023 to end their decade-long drought of an ICC trophy. They reached the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row and then won 10 games consecutively to make the summit clash in the ODI World Cup at home, but on both occasions, they were undone by Pat Cummins-led Australia as the unwanted streak continued. India thus remain trophy-less in ICC events since 2013 when they had claimed the Champions Trophy in England under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Venkatesh Prasad gives his verdict on 'India are new chokers' query

During a Q&A on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, a social media user asked former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad if, based on their long-standing winless streak in ICC events, Team India has emerged to become the new chokers in world cricket.

"Sir Do You also Think That Team India Has become New CHOKERS of World Cricket? As we have Just Lost 10th Consecutive ICC Knockout in last 10 Years #AskVenky," asked the user.

Venkatesh gave the netizen a stern reminder of India's recent two Test series win in Australia - in 2018/19 and 2020/21, adding that the second win, in the absence of most of their regulars was probably one of their “greatest” achievements. However, he did accept that something has not been right about India's array of big losses in ICC events in the last 11 years.

"Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all out, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years," he added.

India will once again have their opportunity to end the streak next year as they gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup in June, slated to be hosted in the USA and West Indies. In preparation for the event, India beat Australia 4-1 at home before being held by South Africa 1-1 in a three-match contest. India will have their final preparatory series in January at home against Afghanistan. The team will play three matches in the contest.