‘There has been an issue with everything’: Sourav Ganguly vows to deal with conflict of interest issue in Indian cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:06 IST

The decks are cleared for Sourav Ganguly to assume charge as the new BCCI President after the current CAB president filed his nomination for the same in Mumbai on Monday. He was joined by former BCCI presidents Niranjan Shah, N Srinivasan and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

With the election of the new president as well as his panel, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) stint will also come to an end after 33 months. During their reign, conflict of interest was one of the contentious issues and even Ganguly felt the heat. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, the former Indian captain said that he would deal with the issue and that this was high on the agenda.

“I’m very happy, cricketers are a part of the system. They have always been a part but the numbers were not as much. Conflict is an issue which something really needs to be looked at. All other appointments that have happened, there has been an issue with everything. Commentators in the IPL, that is another issue which needs to be sorted,” he said.

Along with Sourav Ganguly, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah is all set to become the new BCCI secretary. Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, will assume charge as treasurer and Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George has filed nomination for the joint secretary’s post in the apex body of Indian cricket.

Ganguly reflected on Team India’s great performance on the field and said that the new office bearers will have to create a conducive environment for the players to go out and perform at their best.

“As a team we have a lot of things to look after actually. We have to get the house in order, administration in order and most importantly cricket on the field. The cricket has been brilliant on the field since we crashed out of the World Cup 2019 and hopefully that will continue. And this is our job to create an environment that the boys can go out and excel themselves,” he said.

