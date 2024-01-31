'There was lot of commentary on how I failed as opener. Now I'm averaging 60': Steve Smith's mic-drop reply to critics

Steve Smith provided a resounding response to critics who questioned his suitability as an opener for Australia in Tests. Despite a slow start in his initial three innings as David Warner's replacement alongside Usman Khawaja, the 34-year-old nearly single-handedly steered Australia to avoid a significant upset by West Indies at the Gabba, falling just short of the target by eight runs. Steve Smith of Australia celebrates his half century during day four of the second cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 28, 2024(AFP)

Having scored most of his 32 Test centuries at No. 3 or No. 4, Smith maintained that he did not dwell on his role as an opener. Despite modest scores of 12, 11 not out, and six in the previous innings, the star batter produced a fighting unbeaten 91 in Australia's second innings on Sunday, reinstating his comfort with the opening position.

Addressing the scrutiny surrounding his early performances, Smith emphasized that despite the commentary regarding his initial failures, he remained unfazed by his low scores.

“There was a lot of commentary around I’d failed in two or three innings or whatever it was; I had a not out and two low scores,” he said at the MCG on Wednesday ahead of captaining Australia in Friday’s first ODI.

“And now I think I’m averaging 60 as an opener.

“I didn’t really read too much into it. It was just another position. I’ve batted against a new ball numerous times, coming in early, so, for me, it’s just a position I’m just playing, and that’s it.”

Uncertain about whether his Test career as an opener will continue, Smith expressed that he relished the experience of batting at the top. The Australian batter had been one of the mainstays at the no.4 position in the longest format before David Warner's retirement, which prompted the team management to move Smith to the opening role.

“I’ll bat really wherever the team needs me to. I’m comfortable up top; I’ve enjoyed the first couple of weeks of it,” he said.

“I don’t know if they see fit to move me back down or what; I’ll do whatever the team needs, but for now, I’m enjoying it up top.”