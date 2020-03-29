e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘There were a lot of big egos in the team’ - Michael Clarke credits youngsters for 2015 World Cup win

‘There were a lot of big egos in the team’ - Michael Clarke credits youngsters for 2015 World Cup win

The Aussies defeated the Kiwis by 7 wickets to clinch their fifth World Cup trophy, courtesy a brilliant bowling performance from the Aussie speedsters, who bowled out New Zealand for 183. Five years after the massive win, Clarke credited the youngsters in the team for lifting the team up.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustgan Times, New Delhi
File image of Michael Clarke.
File image of Michael Clarke.(File)
         

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Sunday recalled the historic 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Aussies defeated the Kiwis by 7 wickets to clinch their fifth World Cup trophy, courtesy a brilliant bowling performance from the bowling unit, who bundled out New Zealand for 183. Five years after the massive win, Clarke credited the youngsters for lifting the team up.

“My message throughout the whole tournament was ‘play with freedom’,” Clarke was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“The thing about the squad we picked is we had so many superstars who wanted to be on the big stage. There was a lot of big egos on the team and they wanted the bigger game, bigger crowd, bigger moment.”

Also read: Wasim Jaffer picks all time IPL XI, MS Dhoni to captain, no AB de Villiers

“For me it was about our training and preparation being so important because then all I wanted to do was allow these x-factor players – Faulkner, Maxwell, Warner, Starc, Smith – these superstars to get on stage and show the world how good they are, and that’s what happened,” he said.

“Those young x-factor players won us that World Cup because they wanted to shine on the big stage, but they did the hard work to allow them to shine on the big stage. Us older farts, we just sat back and clapped. They were unbelievable, brilliant,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news