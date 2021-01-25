IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / There were records that he never got out to spinners in Australia: Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Smith
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
cricket

There were records that he never got out to spinners in Australia: Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Smith

Ashwin proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. He was Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat by constant variations.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST

There has been one criticism surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin over the past few years and that has been his ability to perform in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Ashwin has been criticized by some of his peers in the past for not performing to the level expected of him during these tours. But Ashwin changed that narrative in the recently-concluded four-match Test series in Australia.

The India off-spinner proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. Smith was regarded as Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat with constant variations. Smith even admitted that Ashwin started to dictate terms in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Ashwin opened up on his thoughts before the series and revealed how he opted to compete against Smith rather than a spinner in Nathan Lyon. He said that a lot of people did not even gave him a chance but he wanted to make sure that people talked about him after the series was finished.

“I feel I have been constantly put under the microscope. I did take it upon myself personally. So rather than me competing against Lyon, I thought I must be competing against Smith.

"Lyon is a lovely bowler and I have respect for him. But my focus was on something else. There were records that Smith had never got out to spinners in Australia. I wanted to turn that around. I am entitled to think I am probably the best in the world. I wanted to think on those lines. I thought 'who is the best in the series?' I can't compete with Virat Kohli so I decided to compete against Smith. A lot of people were talking about who will dismiss Smith. But, nobody even gave me a chance. Then, I made sure that people spoke about me at the end of the series,” Ashwin told The New Indian Express.

Ashwin ended up picking 12 wickets in the series. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker even though he played only 3 Tests. Ashwin injured his back in the Sydney Test and had to miss out in Brisbane. Even though he was injured, Ashwin played match-saving innings of 39 to draw the match for India in Sydney.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia r ashwin steve smith

Related Stories

Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
cricket

Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rahane has finally opened up on the incident that halted the play on the fourth day for 10 minutes. He condemned that act and revealed why he denied the umpires’ offer to leave the field.
READ FULL STORY
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
READ FULL STORY
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Gill, 21, announced his arrival on the big stage with a classic knock of 91, which set the tone for India's incredible victory on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia recently.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Ashwin proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. He was Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat by constant variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:47 PM IST
India vs Australia: After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
cricket

ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets

Reuters, Galle
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England scored 164-4, with Sibley 56 not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 46 as they overcame jittery moments to complete a 2-0 series triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
cricket

'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Taibu took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that he received the valuable piece of advice after an India vs Zimbabwe Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Turner emphasised that helmets can only protect against fractures and not concussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
cricket

Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rahane has finally opened up on the incident that halted the play on the fourth day for 10 minutes. He condemned that act and revealed why he denied the umpires’ offer to leave the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
cricket

All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
cricket

‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
cricket

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP