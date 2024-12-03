'There's no question about it': Cheteshwar Pujara dissects India's bowling strategy, names spinner for Adelaide Test

India are set to face Australia in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Adelaide, starting from December 6. The visitors cruised to a 295-run victory in Perth, and the hosts crumbled under pressure in a one-sided encounter. Analysing India's playing XI, Cheteshwar Pujara asked Gautam Gambhir to stick to the same bowling combination as the Perth Test. Cheteshwar Pujara analysed India's bowling line-up.(PTI)

In the first innings, a four-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood saw India fold for 150, and in response, Australia posted 104. Meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul for the visitors.

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) got tons as India declared for 487/6. Chasing a target of 534 runs, Australia were bowled out for 238, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, there have been discussions about India's bowling line-up. In the first Test, Harshit Rana partnered Bumrah and Siraj in the pace battery. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was the designated spinner all-rounder, and R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja were benched.

Cheteshwar Pujara on India's bowling line-up

"There’s no question about it," said Pujara about India maintaining the same combination. "This bowling attack has given us success. Bumrah looked really good, Siraj was very good and it was supported by Harshit. He bowled really well. He was playing his first game still pitching the ball up."

Pujara also had special praise for Rana, and hailing his composure. "In Australia, it’s very easy to get carried away and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers bit more extra bounce but he (Rana) was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off and he has that ability. So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack," he said.

Praising Sundar, he added, "I think he (Sundar) didn’t look really good when he started his bowling but eventually, he got a couple of wickets. He varied his pace. So, Washi should be our spinner because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad is because he can bat. That will be the important part in the second Test match that in case if we lose few wickets early, if lower order needs to contribute, Washington can do that job."

Sundar was in good bowling form in Perth. In the first innings, he bowled two overs, bagged with a maiden and also leaked one single. Meanwhile in the second innings, Sundar took two wickets in 15 overs, conceding only 48 runs.