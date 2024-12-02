'Even 520 crore wouldn't be enough': Nehra's wild auction call for Bumrah dwarfs Pant, Iyer, Venkatesh's collective buys

Ashish Nehra, the former India pacer and current head coach of Gujarat Titans, hailed Jasprit Bumrah after the stand-in skipper led from the front to help India register an emphatic 295-run win against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Leading the visitors in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah put on a masterclass with the ball, scalping eight wickets. This performance led to Bumrah being adjudged as Player of the Match. India's Jasprit Bumrah arrives at Manuka Oval. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

The Perth Test also coincided with the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the sidelines of the auction, Ashish Nehra cheekily remarked that an auction purse of INR 520 crore wouldn't have been enough if Bumrah entered the auction pool.

Before the mega auction, Jasprit Bumrah was announced as the first retention by Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to Star Sports, Ashish Nehra jokingly remarked, "Agar jassi auction main hote to kya kya hota? 520 crore ka bhi purse kam padhta. (If Jasprit Bumrah was a part of the auction then what would have happened? Even a purse of INR 520 crore wouldn't have been enough)."

It is important to state that Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore at the mega auction in Jeddah. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore while Venkatesh Iyer went back to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 23.75 crore.

'Bumrah has done it numerous times'

Speaking highly of Jasprit Bumrah's leadership in the first Test in Perth, Ashish Nehra said that the pacer has time and time again stood up for the side when the backs are against the wall.

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 150 but Jasprit Bumrah put on a masterclass, taking five wickets and helping the visitors gain a 46-run lead.

“Bumrah has done it numerous times. He was leading the side as Rohit Sharma was not there, and he was under pressure. But Bumrah handled everything, and he should be praised for it," said Ashish Nehra.

“It was good to see a captain leading from the front knowing what happened in the previous series against New Zealand," he added.

Speaking further about the win, the Gujarat Titans coach in the IPL said, “Did anyone ever think that we would lose against New Zealand 3-0 at home? Did anyone think that we would win the Perth Test like this after being bowled out for 150? It is a great achievement.”

“Just hope that we move forward from here and carry forward the momentum,” he added.