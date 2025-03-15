Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'There's perception that Pakistan has best seamers. No': England's World Cup winner crushes Shaheen, Haris, Naseem myth

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 15, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Moeen Ali didn't mince his words as he talked about the Pakistan pace bowling trio in limited-overs formats.

Moeen Ali has cast doubt over the widely-held perception that Pakistan possesses one of the best fast-bowling trio in world cricket. The former England all-rounder believes that while Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are talented, they do not rank among the absolute best in the game today.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah during Champions Trophy( PTI Images)
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah during Champions Trophy( PTI Images)

His remarks come in the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where they crashed out in the group stage.

Speaking on a podcast alongside Adil Rashid, Moeen questioned whether Pakistan’s pace unit truly deserves its lofty reputation.

"There's this perception, especially among people with Pakistani backgrounds, that Pakistan has the best seamers. I'm like, no. They're good, but they're not the best," Moeen said.

“Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf are good. Don’t take me wrong. I am not calling them bad but they are not the best in the business at the moment,” he added.

Pakistan endured a dismal campaign in the Champions Trophy, finishing last in Group A after losing to New Zealand at home and suffering a defeat against India in Dubai. Their match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain, leaving them winless in the tournament.

The individual performances of their pacers did little to bolster their credentials. Shaheen Afridi endured a forgettable outing against New Zealand, leaking 68 runs in his 10-over spell without taking a wicket. While he managed two scalps against India, he conceded a hefty 74 runs in just eight overs.

Naseem Shah was also expensive, conceding 63 runs for just two wickets against New Zealand, and he failed to make an impact against India, returning wicketless while giving away 37 runs in his eight overs. Haris Rauf struggled as well, going for 83 runs in his full quota against the Black Caps while picking up two wickets. He remained ineffective against India, leaking 52 runs in seven overs without adding to his tally.

Pakistan tour NZ

As Pakistan look to regroup, they will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs, starting March 16. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been named in the T20I squad, while Naseem Shah will feature in the ODI series.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On