'There's perception that Pakistan has best seamers. No': England's World Cup winner crushes Shaheen, Haris, Naseem myth

Moeen Ali has cast doubt over the widely-held perception that Pakistan possesses one of the best fast-bowling trio in world cricket. The former England all-rounder believes that while Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are talented, they do not rank among the absolute best in the game today. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah during Champions Trophy( PTI Images)

His remarks come in the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where they crashed out in the group stage.

Speaking on a podcast alongside Adil Rashid, Moeen questioned whether Pakistan’s pace unit truly deserves its lofty reputation.

"There's this perception, especially among people with Pakistani backgrounds, that Pakistan has the best seamers. I'm like, no. They're good, but they're not the best," Moeen said.

“Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf are good. Don’t take me wrong. I am not calling them bad but they are not the best in the business at the moment,” he added.

Pakistan endured a dismal campaign in the Champions Trophy, finishing last in Group A after losing to New Zealand at home and suffering a defeat against India in Dubai. Their match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain, leaving them winless in the tournament.

The individual performances of their pacers did little to bolster their credentials. Shaheen Afridi endured a forgettable outing against New Zealand, leaking 68 runs in his 10-over spell without taking a wicket. While he managed two scalps against India, he conceded a hefty 74 runs in just eight overs.

Naseem Shah was also expensive, conceding 63 runs for just two wickets against New Zealand, and he failed to make an impact against India, returning wicketless while giving away 37 runs in his eight overs. Haris Rauf struggled as well, going for 83 runs in his full quota against the Black Caps while picking up two wickets. He remained ineffective against India, leaking 52 runs in seven overs without adding to his tally.

As Pakistan look to regroup, they will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs, starting March 16. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been named in the T20I squad, while Naseem Shah will feature in the ODI series.