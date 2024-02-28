'These are all materialistic things': Tushar Deshpande after scoring 123 from No. 11 for Mumbai in Ranji trophy quarters

After scoring a historic century against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, Tushar Deshpande called it materialistic things as Mumbai reached the semi-final. Tailender Deshpande joined hands with Tanush Kotian as the pair registered their names in the history books with a century each while batting at number 10 and 11 positions. Tushar Deshpande scored 123 runs batting at No. 11.

Mumbai's number 10 and 11 hit their maiden first-class hundreds while adding 232 runs for the 10th wicket, which came off only 240 balls.

Mumbai were 337/9 when Deshpande entered in the middle with Kotian batting on the other end as the duo's record-stand helped Mumbai post 569 runs on the scoreboard in the second innings. Deshpande was the last man to get out and he was dismissed on 123 off 129 balls, while Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 off 129 balls.

They become the first no.10 and no.11 pairing in the history of the Ranji Trophy, and second in the recorded history of first-class cricket, to hit individual centuries in the same innings.

Deshpande was more elated to take the game away from the opposition rather than the record which he termed as a materialistic thing.

“We did get a message an over or two earlier, but these are all materialistic things. We are very happy that we could play according to the merit of the ball and take the game completely away from the opposition,” said an elated Deshpande as per Sportstar.

Kotian also talked about finally overcoming the nervous 90s to score his first-class century.

“I had 10 fifties before the game and for me, it was a crucial innings because of the timing. I was telling myself ke karna hai yeh ab (that you have to do it now). I was talking to Tushar and planning on which bowler we can go after,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was Mumbai's slender first-innings lead that helped them qualify for the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.

With the contest ending in a draw on the fifth day at the BKC Ground, Mumbai made it to the final four on the virtue of first-innings lead. Mumbai had taken a lead of 36 runs in the first innings after Baroda were bowled out for 348 in reply to the hosts' 384.

They will next face Tamil Nadu in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy season.