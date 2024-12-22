Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

These India cricketers, labelled modern-day legends, likely to end their careers having never played Tests vs Pakistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin might be the first Indian great to call it a day in Test cricket never having played against Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket comes amidst a heated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. While the spinner has been a star for India on several tours of Australia, found success in England, and helped establish an era of dominance at home, he still signals the first of a generation of Indian cricketers who have never taken part in what was once the crown jewel of Indian Test cricket: a series against Pakistan.

R Ashwin and Virat Kohli celebrate the winning runs in the historic 2022 T20 World Cup thriller against Pakistan at the MCG.(AFP)
R Ashwin and Virat Kohli celebrate the winning runs in the historic 2022 T20 World Cup thriller against Pakistan at the MCG.(AFP)

Pakistan and India last faced off in a Test series all the way back in 2007, and tensions between the rival countries since then has meant the pinnacle of cricket hasn’t seen a match in this format in going on 18 years. Here is a list of Indian greats who have never played a Test match against Pakistan, something which looks unlikely to change unless the great rivals qualify for a World Test Championship final at a neutral venue.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin called it a day in cricket with 537 Test wickets, but none of those came against Pakistan. He does have an iconic moment against the rivals on his resume, with that famous chip-drive over mid-off to help India win the thriller at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but never quite got to show off his best with ball in hand in limited overs cricket.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has enjoyed life against Pakistan in the blue shirt and with the white ball: his highest ODI score remains a clinical 183* scored in an Asia Cup encounter early in his career against Pakistan, and who can forget his flat-bat drive straight down the ground in the same MCG World Cup thriller in a fantastic innings to win India that match. Nevertheless, it’s a ticking clock on facing Pakistan with the red ball.

Rohit Sharma

Another player who has enjoyed life in white ball cricket against Pakistan, the Indian skipper has never played against Pakistan in Tests. Although he debuted in white ball cricket all the way back in 2007, his notoriously long wait for a Test cap means he too missed the boat on competing against them with the red ball. Rohit currently has exactly 1000 runs in ODIs and T20Is vs Pakistan.

Cheteshwar Pujara

A long-time stalwart of the Indian Test team before the management moved on, Pujara’s status as a Test specialist means he has never had the opportunity to compete against Pakistan internationally. For such a key piece of India’s cricket over the last decade, never facing Pakistan might be something that got away from Pujara.

Ajinkya Rahane

The last of India's 3-4-5 batting core which stepped into the shoes of a generation of cricketers who had some memorable bouts against Pakistan, Ajinkya Rahane was always seen as something of an overseas specialist, a man for all seasons for India. Possessed with the type of steel essential for such a high-pressure and tense series, another player who missed out on being able to deliver his best vs Pakistan.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On