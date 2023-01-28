'These journalists won't even eat food. Tweeting is their only job': Akram explodes on stories of 'spat' with Babar

Pakistan's legendary former pacer Wasim Akram is currently the chairman and bowling coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings, a franchise Babar Azam used to represent till last year. In the PSL draft last month, the Pakistan captain moved to Peshawar Zalmi; this development preceded speculations over a spat between Akram and Babar during their stint with the Kings in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Akram, however, has refuted the claims strongly and stated that it is normal for players to move between franchises. The former Pakistan captain further launched an attack on ‘journalists’ who write stories on Twitter.

“I was never upset with Babar. There are a few journalists sitting at home who are making these stories. Their job is to be on Twitter only. They won't eat food, they won't have tea, they are on Twitter 24/7. I haven't met them even once,” Akram said during a chat with Cricket Pakistan.

"Trades are very common in league cricket. It's not my team, it's the owner's team.

“I keep talking to Babar regularly. He's like my own son. Why would I be upset with him? I fully support him,” Akram further said.

Akram also backed Babar as Pakistan's captain amid growing criticism over his decision-making in the leadership role. Under Babar, Pakistan endured a winless run in the home Test season during the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, and also lost two finals – at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup – last year.

Akram, however, stated that it's time to support Babar instead of criticising him.

“We have to support our captain. (I'm saying this because) I've played under 7 captains. If our captain is inexperienced right now, removing him won't do any good. But supporting him will. We don't need enemies, our own people are enough. I'm seeing how people are criticising Babar left, right, and centre. It's embarrassing. Please stop making fun of yourself. It genuinely hurts me,” Akram said.

