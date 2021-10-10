'They rate him very high, that's why they've selected him': Butt comments on Hardik's inclusion in India's T20 WC squad

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, while turning up for Mumbai Indians (MI), has raised several questions about the credibility of his inclusion in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The latest to comment on the burning topic is Salman Butt.

Pandya, apart from an unbeaten 30-ball 40 against the Punjab Kings, which came in a winning cause, flattered to deceive with the bat. In 12 innings, he scored just 127 as MI failed to qualify for IPL 14 Playoffs on account of inferior net run-rate to fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

What is more concerning, however, is the fact that Pandya did not bowl a single delivery in the second half of the season. In fact, he did bowl at all in the entire edition. Moreover, he missed the opening two matches of the second phase of IPL 2021 due to inadequate match fitness. This got the fans and the experts talking, with several people questioning the rationale behind BCCI's decision to include him.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Butt concurred, with the popular opinion, that the Baroda all-rounder did not seem in great form in the UAE but also stated that the management must have selected him as they place a lot of trust in him.

“Talking about form; he hit a few sixes in one match but hasn't shown great form with the bat. Apart from that, he has barely bowled. The team must trust him a lot and rate him very high and that is why they have selected him ahead of others. Moreover, Pandya is very skilful. He is a great all-rounder for India if he is fit. And it (the main question over his selection) is about fitness but there are no doubts over him as a player,” explained Butt.