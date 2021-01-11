‘They should get those guys and find out what happened': Glenn McGrath condemns racial attack on Indian players

Former Australian cricketer and pace legend Glenn McGrath has strongly condemned the act of racially abusing two Indian bowlers – Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah – during the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While speaking at the Sony Sports Network, McGrath stated that the incident will not only tarnish the image of Cricket Australia but will also bring disrepute to the Australians. He also asserted that there is no place for racism in Australian culture.

“If there were racist comments, they should be prosecuted because there is no room for that. They should get those guys and find out what happened and interview the people around,” McGrath told Sony Six on Sunday.

McGrath's comments came after CA issued an apology and launched an official inquiry into a series of incidents where some of the Indian cricketers, especially Siraj, were subjected to a racial attack during the Sydney Test.

“That looks bad not only for Cricket Australia, SGG trust but all Australians and that's not how we are as a culture. That's not the way we want to be viewed from other countries,” the former Australian pacer added.

On Sunday, the ICC condemned the reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

“Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately,” ICC said in a statement.

The Indian team had registered an official complaint on Saturday after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

