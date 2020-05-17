e-paper
‘They want India in this country’: Former Australia captain thinks T20 WC postponement would a boon for IPL

The ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, is shrouded in uncertainty even as some sporting action has begun with strict guidelines in place.

May 17, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Mumbai Indians players and Owner Neeta Ambani with IPL 10 trophy.
Mumbai Indians players and Owner Neeta Ambani with IPL 10 trophy.(PTI)
         

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor feels eventually this year’s ICC T20 World Cup would be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opening the doors for BCCI to host lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in that time slot.

Taylor said if postponed IPL is held, the travel will be a player’s individual responsibility and not his national Board’s.

“I think that’s the most likely scenario (postponement of T20 World Cup) because 15 teams planning to come to Australia between October and November, 45 matches over a proposed seven venues, national travel is going to extremely difficult in the world we are living in,” Taylor told Channel Nine Sports.

“14 days isolation before that makes it even harder. More than likely that event is not going ahead. So if the ICC decides to postpone the event that will open the door for the BCCI to say that we will have our IPL is India which actually puts the onus back on individuals then rather than nations moving whole teams over to a certain country.”

The 55-year-old former opener said if the IPL is favoured over T20 World Cup, it opens up serious negotiation opportunities for Cricket Australia with BCCI for the already-planned series Down Under.

“So that is certainly a possibility or probability. Cricket Australia will obviously want the T20 World Cup but at the same time will be working hard with India that if their players go there for IPL, they will want India to come to Australia for our summer of cricket next year,” Taylor said.

“Cricket in a way is fortunate with the timing. They have now got some time to do some planning. I have no doubt that CA will now be thinking about IPL and not T20 World Cup. They want India in this country. That’s what they want and they are already talking about Adelaide Oval as a hub.”

Asked if it’s feasible to host the entire series in one venue, he said: “I think it is, if you have to pick one state you probably pick Adelaide. They have got a hotel attached to the ground.”The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from October 2020 to January 2021 for a full series that includes four Test matches as part of the World Test Championships besides three ODIs and as many T20Is.

