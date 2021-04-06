‘They’re littered with match-winners’: Aakash Chopra names team which ‘can give competition to MI’ in IPL 2021

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) is a strong team that can give tough competition to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi-based franchise were the runners-up of IPL 2020 as they lost to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the season finale. Interestingly, DC had failed to defeat MI in all four of their encounters last season. But now, they are keen to start afresh under the leadership of newly-appointed skipper Rishabh Pant.

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the strengths of DC and said that the Rishabh Pant-led side is capable of posing a tough challenge to the five-time champions.

“This team has a lot of strengths. This is one of my favourite sides, which looks strong on paper. They can give competition to the Mumbai Indians. They have all the bases covered in terms of their balance,” said Chopra.

ALSO READ | 'Played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health': Ganguly on bio bubbles

“Their biggest strength is their Indian core. They have Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and then Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. They also have Amit Mishra. This is a fantastic Indian core and quite a few of them are runaway match-winners and consistent contributors,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further said that DC’s bowling attack is another plus point for the team which has a lot of depth with an optimum number of overseas and Indian seam options available.

“Number two their bowling. Of course, it is one of the finest in the IPL. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, now they have Chris Woakes also available. Along with that Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Avesh Khan - so they have quite a few Indian fast bowlers,” said Chopra.

“After that, you have Ashwin, Axar and Mishra. This is a phenomenal bowling attack. Marcus Stoinis also does a good job, he does both things. So that's another huge strength is what I see and they are littered with match-winners. So, DC has a lot to smile about,” concluded Chopra.

ALSO READ | He looked me in the eye & said 'No, I'm not batting': Ricky Ponting on when Prithvi Shaw refused to bat in DC nets

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their campaign in IPL 2021 against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.