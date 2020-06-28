‘Things changed after Jasprit Bumrah no ball’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalls 2017 Champions Trophy final

cricket

The 2017 Champions Trophy final saw one of the biggest cricketing contests - it was India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at The Oval. The Virat Kohli-led side had all the momentum. They already held a good record in ICC tournaments over Pakistan, and in a previous meeting in the tournament, India had picked up an easy win. But the final, unfortunately for the Indian fans, had a different outcome.

After winning the toss, Kohli elected to bowl, a decision which worked in Pakistan’s favour. Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman stitched a 128-run partnership for the opening wicket.The latter, then, went on to hammer a ton. A brisk 57-run innings for Mohammad Hafeez saw Pakistan closing at 338/4 in 50 overs.

While defending the total, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir ran riot, as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and skipper Virat Kohli early on. Hardik Pandya delivered a late resistance, scoring 76 runs in 43 balls, but an untimely run out, ended India’s hope. India were bundled out for 158, losing the contest by 180 runs. Pakistan lifted the 2017 Champions Trophy.

In an interaction with former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta on ESPNCricinfo video chat show Cricketbaazi, Bhuvneshwar recalled the match. “In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, things changed after Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball. It’s not like we’ve had a one-sided loss or we went down without a fight. We’ve always lost due to an unfortunate event or incident,” the bowler said.

Bhuvneshwar was talking about the moment when Fakhar was caught by Dhoni early on in the match, but replays showed Jasprit Bumrah had overstepped. Fakhar was given a lifeline and he made India pay in the match. Though Bhuvneshwar went on to add that the 2017 Champions Trophy final was a one-sided contest.

“Although, the 2017 Champions Trophy final was a one-sided loss where they outplayed us. And it’s difficult to pin-point the exact reason for the loss,” he added.

Speaking about India’s inability to win an ICC tournament in the recent years, Bhuvneshwar said: “The last we won was the Champions Trophy in 2013. And since then, there have been only 3-4 ICC tournaments and we have made it to the semis or the finals about 2-3 times. In 2015 World Cup we lost to Australia in the semi-final. And in 2019 World Cup, it was bad luck. An early loss of three top order batsmen cost us the game. It rarely happens that in a match after dismissing the opposition for under 250, you are get bowled out,” he said.

“In that entire World Cup, Rohit Sharma had scored five or six centuries, K.L. Rahul was in good form, Virat Kohli played as always and we had MS Dhoni as well in the team. But losing these knockout matches masks the fact that we actually played very well through those tournaments,” he added.