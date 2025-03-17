Menu Explore
'Think I'm closer to India return, but don't know...': Karun Nair sets his agenda straight to impress Ajit Agarkar

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 01:08 PM IST

Karun Nair has his eyes fixed on the bigger prize—a return to the Indian team for the tour of England in June.

Karun Nair is all set to play in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) game in five years. The veteran Indian batter was roped in by Delhi Capitals at the mega auction last November. But Nair has his eyes fixed on the bigger prize—a return to the Indian team for the tour of England in June.

Karun Nair last featured in an IPL game in 2020(PTI)
Nair has been on a run-scoring spree in domestic cricket. After a record run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 779 runs in nine games at 389.50, comprising five centuries, he carried his momentum into red-ball cricket, where he scored 860 runs at 57.33, comprising four centuries, including a match-winning knock of 135 and 85 in the final in Vidarbha's title win.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi Capitals' first media interaction before IPL 2025, Nair admitted that his run in domestic cricket definitely put him in contention for a place in the Indian team. However, he added that he does not want to look ahead of himself and wants to keep his focus on IPL.

"At least I think I'm closer (Test return) rather than further. I don't know how close I am. It's at the back of the mind," he said. "But the only focus right now is to prepare well and understand what I need to be doing in the IPL and contribute in every game that I play."

Karun Nair sets his agenda straight to impress Ajit Agarkar

Contrary to previous claims, IPL has played a major role in helping selectors make their choices for the Test team. Since Nair made his debut in the traditional format for India, 29 players have bagged the honour and only three of them were non-active IPL players. Not to forget, Ajinkya Rahane had famously launched his comeback to the Indian Test team in 2023 on the back of an outstanding IPL season for Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a run-machine in domestic cricket, but lack of IPL experience saw him miss out on the opportunity to make his Test debut for India a few times.

Overall, Nair, who made his debut in 2013, played 73 IPL games in his career, scoring 1480 runs at 24.26 at a strike rate of 128.36, with 10 fifties.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
