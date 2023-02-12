Third Test to be moved out of Dharamsala

The third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series scheduled in Dharamsala from March 1 is being shifted to a new venue. The decision was made by the cricket board after the recently relayed pitch and outfield at the HPCA Stadium was deemed unfit for action.

Officials from all the alternate venues being explored – Bengaluru, Indore and Rajkot – confirmed to be in running but were awaiting official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bengaluru had hosted the Australia team during their pre-series training camp at Alur while the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra, which the latter won on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI head curator had inspected the Dharamsala ground. It is understood that the relayed outfield is not ready due to unfavourable weather conditions at a hill venue where snow-capped mountains form the background.

Teams will reassemble at the third Test venue after a short break following the second Test in Delhi, due to start on Friday. So, the training facilities, stay for teams and the broadcast crew and connectivity with Ahmedabad, venue for the fourth Test, are all being considered. India lead the series 1-0 after the win at Nagpur on Saturday.

Training in Nagpur

Both teams will train at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium, the first Test venue, on Monday. Some India players will train on the centre wicket in the afternoon. A few others have been given a break and allowed to go home. The entire squad will assemble in Delhi on Tuesday, three days ahead of the match.

There were reports in the Australian media that the visitors were unhappy that they wanted to train on the centre pitch at Nagpur on Sunday but could not because of a wet track. Officials at VCA dismissed those claims saying the pitch had been watered minutes after the match ended once the ground was handed back to them by the match officials.