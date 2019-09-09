Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI ton exactly 25 years ago, ICC pay tributes - WATCH VIDEO

cricket

India batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke every record known to man during his 25-year-long cricketing career. Tendulkar arrived on to the international scene in 1989, when he played his first Test for India against Pakistan. A month later, he went on to play his first ODI against the same opposition. But despite making his ODI debut in 1989, it took Tendulkar nearly five years to get his first ton in the 50-overs format.

On September 9 1994, exactly 25 years ago, the legend scored his first ODI hundred in against Australia in Colombo in a World Series match. Tendulkar came on to open the innings along with Manoj Prabhakar and went on to smash 110 runs in 130 balls.

During his innings, the batsman smashed eight fours and two sixes and played at a strike rate of 84.61. His innings came to an end after he was cleaned up by seamer Craig McDermott. India went on to post a total of 246/8 in 50 overs, and then bundled out the opposition for 215 to win the match by 31 runs.

In a post on Twitter, ICC paid tribute to the legend. “On This Day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred, against Australia in Colombo... and the rest is history,” the ICC wrote.

Tendulkar went on to smash 48 more hundreds in the format before his retirement from the format. He also scored 50 centuries in the Test format, becoming the only cricketer to record 100 tons in international cricket, a record which is still maintained to this date.

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs in 643 ODIs, the highest ever by a cricketer in the format. He also scored 15,921 runs in Test format, the most by any cricketer in the longest format.

