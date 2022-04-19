'This form is natural or am I putting pressure on you?': Chahal's cheeky response to Buttler's record ton vs KKR - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler are dominating the Purple Cap and Orange Cap list in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and have emerged as key reasons behind Rajasthan Royals rise to the second spot in the points table. Following their heroics in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Chahal, who picked up fi-fer and a hat-trick, responded cheekily to Buttler's record century in the game. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Buttler scored his second century this season in the match against KKR, having earlier scored against Mumbai Indians. He joined Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle among few others in the elite club of batters with multiple tons in a single season and became only the second batter after the Windies legend to do so in the first six games of an IPL edition.

Buttler's 103 helped Rajasthan set a mighty target of 218 before Chahal's sensational spell saw the Royals clinch the thriller by seven runs.

Following the match, Chahal had a a cheeky response to Buttler's knock. He asked, "With me is Joshi Bhai who has scored two centuries in six matches. Is this natural or am I putting pressure on you as I am the opener as well?"

In the build up to this IPL season, Chahal had hilariously asked Buttler and Royals to open with the England batter.

Buttler responded saying, "Absolutely. So your pressure is pushing me on in training and in the matches. I was obviously delighted to score a century."

Buttler asked in return about Chahal's celebration after the hat-trick that went viral on social media.

"The celebration, are you trying to get into modelling or something?" Buttler asked to which Chahal said, "It's very special for me. I had decided that when I do something special, like if I take five wickets, I will do that."