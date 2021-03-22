'This is everything': Ashwin's tweet on women's cricket wins praise from England's Alex Hartley
It's a well-known fact that Ravichandran Ashwin is a keen student of the game and possesses an in-depth knowledge of statistics, players, and everything around cricket.
A popular figure on Twitter, one of his tweets on the ongoing T20I series between India women and South Africa women received heavy praise England's women cricketer Alexandra Hartley.
The moment occurred in the second T20 on Sunday when the off-spinner sent out a tweet to laud South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and her impressive batting. It read: "What is the procedure to get Laura out now? Can u send a soft signal to her? #INDvSA."
Hartley then replied to Ashwin's tweet with very heart-warming words. "This... this is what we like to see. This is what matters, this is everything. A genuine interest in the women’s game!! Brave @aswhinravi99. Others will follow."
Earlier in the day, SA W opted to bowl and restricted IND W to 158/4 in 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma scored 47 followed by a valuable contribution of 44 from Richa Ghosh lower down the order.
In response, the Proteas were powered by Laura Wolvaardt's 53 and India's poor fielding effort as they managed to chase down the target in exactly 20 overs and win by six wickets.
Laura went on to grab the player of the match award.
After winning the ODI series 4-1, SA W have also won the T20I series. Currently 2-0 in the visitors' favour, the third and final T20I will take place on March 23 in Lucknow.
