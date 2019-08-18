This is how Indian cricketers reacted on hearing the reappointment of Ravi Shastri as head coach

cricket

India coach Ravi Shastri, who was recently given a second-term in the position by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), revealed how the players reacted to his re-appointment. Shastri pipped former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and former Australia batsman Tom Moody to get the role.

Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Shastri said that the players were happy with the news. “They were very happy. The boys walked up to me and conveyed what they felt and there was a general sense of agreement that we’ve got to buckle up once again and start looking forward,” the former India international said.

Shastri further added that the players are eager to work on the challenges in front of them. “They know the challenges that lie ahead and they’re eager to counter them,” he said.

Shastri was the favourite to retain his job and Committee comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy decided that Shastri was the perfect person out of the five candidates to take Indian cricket forward. They called it a close race with Tom Moody and Mike Hesson and Shastri got the job due to a variety of factors including communication skills.

This will now be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019). So let’s look at all the stats and number of Shastri’s reign as Team India head coach.

