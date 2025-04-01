'This is how you repay a player? Worst-ever decision': KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo slams Rovman Powell's WI captaincy ouster

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2012 and 2016, minced no words as he lambasted Cricket West Indies' (CWI) decision to remove Rovman Powell as T20I captain. On Monday, it was announced that Shai Hope would be replacing Powell as the skipper of West Indies' T20I team. Dwayne Bravo lashed out at CWI for removing Rovman Powell as the T20I skipper(PTI)

On the same day, Kraigg Brathwaite resigned as Test captain. However, his successor has not yet been named.

It needs to be said that Rovman Powell is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. Dwayne Bravo is the franchise's mentor. Cricket West Indies' decision came during the IPL 2025 match between KKR and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Under Rovman Powell, West Indies played 37 T20Is, winning 19 and losing 17. He had taken over the captaincy reins in May 2023.

"@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues! As a former player and a fan of WI cricket," Dwayne Bravo wrote on Instagram.

"this is easily one of the worst decisions ever @ravipowell52 taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him, the bad treatment towards players when would it Stop! This is so sad on all levels..make it make sense! SMH," he added.

Head coach Daren Sammy recommended Shai Hope's name

In an official statement, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe stated that Hope was selected to take over the T20I captaincy on the "advice of the head coach Daren Sammy."

"In terms of our white-ball leadership, after receiving the advice of Head Coach Daren Sammy on the intention to transition to Shai Hope, we spoke to Rovman Powell, who received the decision with professionalism and grace," he said.

"I have expressed to him that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights. His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts," he added.

On the other hand, Daren Sammy said Hope's appointment "signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket."

"As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy," he said.

"Shai is a strong believer in team performances, and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanour under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage," he added.