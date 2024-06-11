New York [US], : Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his side was confident of winning the match against South Africa as batter Jaker Ali was at the crease however things did not go as planned for the Tigers in the last over of the match when they needed 11 runs off 6 balls. "This is the match we should have won": Bangladesh captain Shanto after defeat against SA

In the battle of unbeaten sides, South Africa prevailed over Bangladesh in a final ball thriller in the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday and took a step closer to qualifying for the Super 8 stage.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Shanto feels that his side should have won the match but said South Africa bowled well in the last couple of overs.

"Everyone was nervous but were confident when Jaker was there. It didn't happen but that's okay. Tanzid really worked hard last couple of games, we needed new-ball wickets and he showed his character. This is the match we should have won, we nearly did but in the last couple of overs they bowled well," Shanto said in a post-match presentation.

The Bangladesh captain mentioned they are lucky to have him "very good" player Rishad Hossain and said the bowler work hard, showing his skills.

"This is the match we should have won, last couple of overs they bowled really well. It can happen in cricket. He is very good, the way we bowled last couple of series, he practised very hard. We've struggled with leg-spinners over the last 10-15 years so we're lucky we got one. Hopefully, he can continue. Thanks to all the supporters, hopefully, they'll come to the West Indies as well," he added.

Coming to the match, it was a game that was decided by a gamble played by South Africa skipper Aiden Markram in the final over. On a surface that has favoured pacers throughout the tournament, Markram handed the ball to spinner Kehsav Maharaj to defend 11 runs.

Markram's gamble paid off as the experienced spinner removed Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah to successfully defend the lowest total in the history of the competition and seal a 4-run win. Both batters tried to clear the boundary and on both occasions, Markram was present to complete the catch before the ball crossed the rope.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.