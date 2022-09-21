'This is where MS was so good...': Ravi Shastri namedrops Dhoni in massive remark after Dinesh Karthik's big slip-up

Former India head coach coach Ravi Shastri dropped a big MS Dhoni bomb on air shortly after wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik committed a rare error behind the stumps during the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The match in Mohali did not prove to be a happy hunting ground for Karthik. He was out cheaply for just six runs and later, showed no interest in reviewing a close LBW call against Cameron Green. The Australia power-hitter scored a scintillating 61 off 30 deliveries to set the platform for what would eventually turn out to be a successful chase for the visitors, but India could have stopped him had they taken a chance with Green early in the innings.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. The India leg-spinner darted the ball on leg-stump, to which Green tried to smoke it on the leg side but missed putting bat to ball. Surprisingly, there was no appeal from anyone whatsoever – neither the bowler, wicketkeeper or any of the close-in fielders. Things went on and barring the final ball, which Green hit for a boundary, Chahal had bowled a decent first over.

However, in the next over, the big screen highlighted India's missed opportunity. The ball-tracking showed that it would have crashed on to leg-stump. The camera did not show the expressions of the Indian players, but on-air commentators Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri sure got a good view. Below is how the conversation between the three panned out, during which Shastri mentioned just how brilliant Dhoni, the former India captain and wicketkeeper, was when it came to taking DRS calls.

Gavaskar: It was a straight delivery, and he went for the sweep. But India did not review. The ball was hitting the stumps.

Shastri: Hitting? It was nice and clean. Surprising because he had gone across. Just wondering if he thought it was the height or the ball had struck outside the line.

Kartik: I wish we could pan to the cameras. Dinesh Karthik the wicketkeeper, Chahal and Rohit Sharma... as soon as they saw the giant screen, all of them were having a look at one another. I wish we could have panned immediately.

Shastri: Such an important role, the keepers. This is where MS was so good.

Due to his immaculate and precise decision making when it came to taking reviews, that the DRS was often jokingly called the 'Dhoni Review System'. Not only would Dhoni be absolutely spot-on while keeping wickets, but he would also make decision standing at the non-striker's end. Dhoni's alert and sharp reactions have given so many lifelines to the batter at the other end that it's nearly impossible to underline which one stands out.

