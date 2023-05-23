'This must be Gambhir tweeting': LSG's cheeky 'king' dig at Virat Kohli with Shubman Gill post called out

The stars were shining brightly for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli was giving glimpses of his 2016 form. A back-to-back century in a space of just four days left RCB hopes high and bright of a fourth successive playoffs qualification. Eventually, the stars didn't align. Kohli was denied yet again. And the player, to cut short his hopes in IPL 2023 was the one believed to be his heir-apparent, Shubman Gill. Like his "idol", he smashed a second-straight ton as well as Gujarat Titans beat RCB by six wickets in the final league game of the season and denied a fan-favourite rematch between Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. LSG later took a cheeky dig at Kohli with a Gill reference. Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli; Shubman Gill

The two matches between RCB and LSG, one in April and the other on May 1, probably remain the most-talked-about IPL 2023 games. And surely none of it pertains to cricket. In the first meeting, Gambhir had broken into a crazy celebration and then shushed the Chinnaswamy crowd after the win. Kohli returned the favour in the Lucknow edition of the rivalry before engaging in a heated spat with Naveen-ul-Haq and then Gambhir.

Hence, there was a desire among fans and even a few veteran cricketers as well to see RCB and LSG go head-to-head in the playoffs. Lucknow had played their part on Saturday by making the playoffs for the second straight time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. But RCB failed in their bid. A loss to GT saw them finish sixth in the table.

Following the win, LSG took a dig at Kohli using the name that fans beloved hail him as - 'King'. With Gill being Kohli's heir-apparent, he is referred to as 'Prince'. But Lucknow instead hailed Gill as the 'King'. Posting a picture of the GT opener, they wrote, "Prince? He's already a King (used emoticon of crown)."

Here is how Twitter reacted to it…

LSG will now face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 24 at the Chepauk while defending champions Gujarat will take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the same venue in Qualifier 1 tie on Tuesday.

