‘This partnership is of utmost importance’: VVS Laxman on Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly’s roles off the field

cricket

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:12 IST

Just like their partnerships were instrumental in helping India notch up numerous wins over the years, VVS Laxman feels Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid’s current roles promise to go a long way in ensuring the safe and bright future of Indian cricket.

Ganguly was appointed BCCI’s 39th president last October, while Dravid was elected as head of the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in July last year and together, this partnership, Laxman reckons holds a lot of significance for cricket in India moving forward.

“It is great, the partnership between BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA head and BCCI President,” Laxman said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

In December last year, Ganguly had visited NCA and held discussions with Dravid, insisting that the former India A and Under-19 coach would be assigned a bigger role. This was after reports of a rift between Dravid and Jasprit Bumrah had started doing the rounds.

Dravid was apparently miffed with Bumrah and refused to conduct his mandatory fitness test that would have allowed the fast bowler to make a comeback to the national team. While Bumrah was out with a stress fracture, the fast bowler had his own team of specialists and trainers during his recovery, instead of training at the NCA. To this, Ganguly had responded by saying that every India cricketer will have to go through the NCA to prove his fitness, making it a mandatory practice.

“There’s huge hope from Rahul. He’s been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out. We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately, we will extend his role. I’ve spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week’s time,” Ganguly had said last December.