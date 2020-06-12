e-paper
Three break-in attempts at Dale Steyn’s house amid lockdown in South Africa

Steyn said the Coronavirus crisis has shoved people into desperation and hoped for the well-being and safety of everyone.

cricket Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dale Steyn during expressed concern over the crime situation in South Africa
Dale Steyn during expressed concern over the crime situation in South Africa(Getty Images)
         

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has said there have been three break-in attempts at his place amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown and one such incident left his mother scared. Steyn, through a tweet, expressed that the Coronavirus crisis has shoved people into desperation and hoped for the well-being and safety of everyone.

“3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home,” Steyn tweeted. “Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps f*** all. Stay safe people”

Since the start of Level 3 lockdown in the country, the rate of crime in South Africa has increased significantly, including big jump in murders since the lockdown was imposed on June 1, after a period of lull in April and May. In fact, Cape Town, which is not too far from where Steyn lives, on Thursday, was ranked the eighth most violent city in the world.

In March, Steyn was left out of Cricket South Africa’s national contracts for the 2020-21 season. This was just a month after Steyn was recalled for the T20Is against England. Having announced his retirement from Test cricket, Steyn is likely to call off his T20 career but will take a definitive call after the T20 World Cup.

