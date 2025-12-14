Tilak Varma echoes Gautam Gambhir's sentiments on Indian batting order: ‘Every one knows that…’

dia’s middle-order shuffle has come under the scanner after their defeat in the second T20I against South Africa, especially the call to send Axar Patel up to number three. Tilak Varma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first T20I match.(PTI)

But Tilak Varma, fresh off a fighting 62 in that loss, has doubled down on the team’s messaging: role can change, and the batting order is meant to stay fluid.

“Everyone is flexible”: Tilak Varma

Speaking ahead of the third T20I in Dharamshala on December 14, Varma made it clear he’s not married to a number, only the situation.

“Everyone is flexible, except openers. I’m up for batting at 3,4,5, or 6, wherever I get a chance. Everyone knows that everyone is flexible in order,” said Varma.

The scrutiny intensified because Axar’s promotion didn’t fully click in the second game; he made 21 off 21 at number three, triggering the familiar question: should a more specialist batter have been sent in to cash in?

Varma, though, pointed to precedent and payoff. He referenced how India had used Axar higher up in a high-pressure setting before, and how it worked.

“As you can see, Axar Patel has already done the same thing in the World Cup. And he has done well in that position as well. Like I said, everyone is flexible. And the decision that team feels is going to be beneficial that day, we take that call,” Tilak further added.

Basics, mindset, and team-first mentality

Tilak Varma also framed the dilemma less as a selection headache and more as a mindset test, being ready to do a job wherever the team wants you. “We’ve been practicing since childhood...Because we follow the basics...If you’re mentally strong, you’ll be successful everywhere. So in my mind, I just want to be mentally strong. And wherever I go, I just think about what I can do for the team.”

With the series levelled at 1-1, India will look to turn the tables around quickly and show a better display in the third match of the series. While a win will be on their minds, this series is a preparatory ground for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and one can expect further shifts in the batting order as an audition for the players to keep plans ready when the marquee event arrives.