Tilak Varma named as India A captain for Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Oman, and Tilak Varma has been named as captain for India A. Varma has featured in four ODIs and 16 T20Is, and will also have the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Chahar for company. Tilak Varma during a practice session.(PTI)

The squad also has IPL stars like Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nehal Wadhera and Rasikh Salam. The likes of R Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Arora and Aaqib Khan are also part of the squad.

Meanwhile Nishant Sandhu, who was in India's title-winning squad in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, is also part of the squad. Anshul Kamboj, who hogged the spotlight in the Duleep Trophy, has also been included.

India face Pakistan A in their tournament opener on October 19. The other teams in the group are Oman and UAE. The tournament will also be played in the T20 format for the first time, and the five earlier editions were played in ODI format. The inaugural winners are India, and Pakistan won the trophy the last two years. Pakistan defeated India in the 2023 final.

India's squad:

Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.

Groups

Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka A.

Group B: India A, Oman, Pakistan A, United Arab Emirates.

Schedule

October 18, 2024: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong – Muscat – 1pm

October 18, 2024: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 19, 2024: Oman vs UAE – Muscat – 1pm

October 19, 2024: India A vs Pakistan A – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 20, 2024: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A – Muscat – 1pm

October 20, 2024: Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 21, 2024: Oman vs Pakistan A – Muscat – 1pm

October 21, 2024: India A vs UAE – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 22, 2024: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong – Muscat – 1pm

October 22, 2024: Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 23, 2024: Pakistan vs UAE – Muscat – 1pm

October 23, 2024: Oman vs India A – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 25, 2024: Semifinal 1 – Muscat – 1pm

October 25, 2024: Semifinal 2 – Muscat – 5:30pm

October 27, 2024: Final – Muscat – 5:30pm