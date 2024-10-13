Menu Explore
Virat Kohli looks really good as he pulls off a cool denim-on-denim airport look. Watch

BySanya
Oct 13, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday in a classic denim-on-denim look that's perfect for travel.

Few ensembles are better suited for travel than a classic denim-on-denim look. Case in point: Virat Kohli's latest airport look. He showed how a blue denim shirt and pants are a no-brainer for pulling together a neutral airport outfit (that is likely already hanging in your closet). He added a white T-shirt underneath his denim shirt to make the timeless get-up more refreshing, and carried a black bag. Also read: Virat Kohli's edgy new hairstyle will surely transform your look this festive season. Check it out

Virat Kohli was spotted in a denim shirt look at Mumbai airport on Sunday.
Virat Kohli was spotted in a denim shirt look at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's airport look

Virat was spotted at the airport as he left for the Test series against New Zealand. With his new airport look, Virat worked out how to wear double denim in a way that looks good and gives his style a step up from those basic T-shirt-and-jeans-or-track-pants travel looks he usually sports.

His new look proved that double denim needs the right friends – undershirts, and different shades of blue – when styling an outfit. If you are a die-hard denim fan but want to wear denim a little differently, try a look inspired by Virat's black sunglasses, white T-shirt, buttoned-down denim shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and statement watch combo. 

"Virat Kohli always looks handsome," wrote a fan in the comments section of a paparazzi post on Virat's airport look. Another Instagram user said, "Looking fab!"

Up your denim game

Whether you love to mix up your denim outfits with oversized T-shirts and statement shirts or keep the combination understated in a simple white tee, many celebs have been spotted in cool denim looks recently that you can try, too. 

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is often seen in stylish denim jackets paired with jeans in similar colours. Another celeb who can't seem to live without his denim jacket is actor Hrithik Roshan, who is spotted in his go-to jacket-and-jeans look at the airport, at movie theatres and while out and about.

if you've already mastered the timeless and classic T-shirt and jeans combination, then here's a guide to up your denim game.

