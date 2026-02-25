Tilak Varma told to play Virat Kohli's role to put India's T20 World Cup back on track: ‘Have to become a chase master’

Tilak Varma’s campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup has come under sharp focus, particularly given the responsibility he carries at No. 3. The left-hander has not quite managed to stamp his authority on the tournament, with both his returns and scoring tempo drawing scrutiny. In the Super 8 clash against South Africa, while chasing 188, he departed in only the second over after going for a risky shot that failed to pay off, leaving India exposed early. That dismissal intensified the spotlight on a middle order already under pressure. Since making his comeback after the injury he picked up ahead of the New Zealand T20I series, Tilak has looked short of fluency. Across five outings, he has compiled 107 runs at a strike rate of 118.88, figures that have fueled conversations about his place in the XI. TIlak Varma has been under the scanner for his underwhelming form. (PTI)

Mohammad Kaif pointed to the specific role Tilak is expected to perform in the side, even drawing a comparison with Virat Kohli’s template in T20 chases. Kaif emphasised that Tilak’s strength lies in anchoring the innings rather than forcing the pace, and suggested that straying from that blueprint may have led to his dismissal.

"Tilak Varma has his own way of playing. He can afford to play with a slow strike rate. However, he got out while playing a big shot. There was pressure building on him for the strike rate. As a player, you do keep track of what is being said. But it is the job of the management to ask the player to stick to his role. He should play Virat Kohli's role. He moved away from his gameplay by stepping out and going for a big shot. You'll never be able to play if you listen to what others are saying," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“What is your role?”: Kaif raises big question The former Indian batter further stressed the importance of clarity in roles while discussing India’s approach in chases, particularly after Tilak Varma’s early dismissal. He underlined the need for at least one batter to anchor the innings and bat deep, especially in a line-up packed with naturally aggressive stroke-makers, before explaining why Tilak’s wicket hurt the team’s balance.

"To become a chase master, you will have to first bat till the 20th over. Tilak Varma got out early, trying to hit. What is your role? Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh play attacking cricket. There should be at least one player who takes the game deep," said Kaif.