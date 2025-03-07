‘Till MS Dhoni is there in CSK, don’t even think RCB can touch IPL trophy': Rashid Latif tells Ahmed Shahzad

Only two teams have not even been able to win the IPL despite being part of its every edition since its inception in 2008 - the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings. No offence to PBKS, but RCB, with all the stars and fan following, is harder to see without a trophy. Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad said he has a solution to end RCB's trophy drought. Shehzad said what Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh could not do, the presence of pacer Mohammad Amir could. Shehzad believes that if Amir plays for RCB, then they can win the IPL. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (ANI)

Shehzad's comments came in a GEO TV show which also had Amir and former Pakistan keeper Rashid Latif, who said RCB should not even think of laying their and on the IPL trophy till MS Dhoni playing for CSK.

"If Amir plays for RCB, they could win the IPL title," said Shehzad.

"Till MS Dhoni is there in CSK, don't even think RCB can touch the IPL trophy." replied Latif.

Realistically, it is not possible for Amir to play for any IPL franchise, let alone the RCB as Pakistani players are not allowed in the tournament. Dhoni, whose retirement from the IPL has been doing the rounds for the last three seasons of the IPL, was retained for next few seasons by CSK.

AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli to do well in IPL 2025

RCB will kickstart their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata under new captain Rajat Patidar. They would be looking to win their first IPL title, which would mean a lot for Virat, who has been a part of the franchise since 2008, the year when league started.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, AB recalled the criticism Virat received for his strike rate in the initial stages of the competition, calling it "ridiculous".

"The scrutiny over Virat's strike rate was absolutely ridiculous. He had done exactly what his team needed from him. It is all about the situation. When he has someone at the other end he trusts, you see him experiment and play with more freedom. But when that's not the case, he stays true to his natural game--anchoring the innings when needed," said AB on JioHotstar.

In the first six matches of the season, Virat scored 319 runs at an average of 79.75, with a century and two fifties, but his strike rate of around 141 generated immense criticism from fans and experts who felt that his more cautious approach, especially against spin, held RCB back.

However, Virat responded back with immense improvements against spin, utilisation of slog sweep against them and hitting more sixes. In next nine matches, he scored 422 runs at an average of 52.75, with three half-centuries. However, his strike rate skyrocketed to around 166, marking a massive improvement. He ended the season with 38 sixes, on par with his best season of 2016 season, when he scored 952 runs with four centuries and seven fifties. His attacking approach played a key role in RCB turning a new leaf in their campaign after just one win in first eight matches, winning the next six on bounce to make it to the playoffs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

He finished with the Orange Cap for most runs last season, with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75, strike rate of 154.69, a century and five fifties.