Australia show interest to add explosive Singapore international in squad for T20 World Cup

It is not new for players to switch countries during their cricketing journey and we have seen plenty of such cases in the past. Pacer Dirk Nannes played for the Netherlands and Australia, while current England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has made international appearances for Ireland as well. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The list is endless and going by Australian limited-over skipper Aaron Finch there might be a new entrant in the same category.

Following great success in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a grand start in the Vitality Blast, Finch has indicated Tim David among Australia's World Cup probable.

David a Singapore-born West Australian has not played first-class cricket for Australia but has 14 T20Is appearances under his name for Singapore. The 26-year-old who was seen playing some explosive knocks for Mumbai Indians in this edition carried forward his rich form and blasted a 25-ball 60 for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast.

David, however, is not named in Australia’s T20 squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, scheduled for next month. But with the T20 World Cup fast approaching Finch admitted he has suddenly come into calculations.

“Yeah, I think so. He’s been in fantastic form for a while now,” Finch was quoted as saying in a report on foxsports.com.au.

“The back end of the IPL was fantastic for him. He was at is brutal best. The ability to hit from ball one is a pretty rare skill and he’s done that plenty of times now.

“Him being so consistent, that’s something we will definitely look at over the next little while,” the Aussie captain added.

Finch spoke after the confirmation of Australia's upcoming schedule before the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this year. Ahead of the showpiece event, Australia will play six ODIs and five T20Is.

