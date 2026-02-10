Tim Seifert, Finn Allen tear UAE apart with record opening blitz as New Zealand seal emphatic 10-wicket win

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert posted a T20 World Cup record partnership of 175 as New Zealand crushed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets with almost five overs to spare in Chennai on Tuesday. New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, and Finn Allen shared a 175-run* stand for the opening wicket. (PTI )

Chasing the UAE's 173-6, Seifert struck an unbeaten 89 and Allen scored 84 not out as they pummelled the UAE bowling to all parts of the ground in an unbroken opening stand.

The opening pair crashed 78 from the first six-over power play and posted their century stand off only 8.3 overs.

Seifert hit one of his three huge sixes to clinch the contest after just 15.2 overs, he also struck 12 fours. Allen had five sixes and five fours.

They beat the previous record for any wicket at a T20 World Cup -- an unbroken 170 by England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler against India in the semi-final of the 2022 edition at the Adelaide Oval.

"The main thing is that we're playing how we want to play, especially me and Finn putting pressure on the bowlers in the power play," said Seifert, who was named player of the match.

"Every game's going to be a little bit different, every ground's going to be different.

"So in a World Cup, you've just got to be able to adapt to the conditions you're playing in."

Seifert said he was unaware the pair had posted a new World Cup record partnership for any wicket.

"No, I didn't know that," he said. "I'm not much of a stats guy, but look, we'll take it."

Waseem leads UAE from front The UAE's 173-6 was largely thanks to their captain Muhammad Waseem's 66 not out.

Choosing to bat first, Waseem and Alishan Sharafu put on 107 for the second wicket.

It took a sensational piece of New Zealand fielding to break the partnership.

Mark Chapman intercepted a Sharafu slog-sweep a whisker inside the boundary and before he stepped over the ropes relayed the ball to Daryl Mitchell to complete the dismissal.

The 31-year-old Waseem, who was one of only three current UAE players to play in their last appearance in a T20 World Cup in 2022, hit four fours and three sixes in facing 45 balls.