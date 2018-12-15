Tim Southee puts Sri Lanka on the ropes in first Test

A five-wicket haul for New Zealand paceman Tim Southee left Sri Lanka in deep trouble at six for 187 late on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Southee claimed three wickets in his first two overs to rattle the tourists’ top order and leave Sri Lanka at nine for three.

He then followed up with a double strike in the final session as Sri Lanka were rebuilding their innings, dismissing captain Dinesh Chandimal for six and the threatening Angelo Mathews for 83.

Southee had five wickets for 51 in 20 overs at an economy rate of 2.55, his best figures at the Basin Reserve, with the opportunity to add to his tally in the final hour.

It was Southee’s eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 11:20 IST