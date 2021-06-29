Tim Southee wants New Zealand to play more three-match Test series

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee on Tuesday said that he wants his team to be involved in more three-match Test series. Addressing the media just a few days after the Kiwis picked up a mammoth win over Virat Kohli's India in the ICC World Test Championship final, Southee said that generally, New Zealand play two-match Test series, but he would like if this changes soon.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had played a two-match Test series against England which they had won 1-0. There has also been debates over whether the WTC final should be decided with three-match tournaments rather than a single match.

"I guess one of our strengths as a side is that we sort of just concentrate on what's put in front of us, and what we try and achieve as a group, (but) I guess playing more Test cricket as a whole would be nice," Southee said in a media interaction, according to India Today.

"We don't play that many three-match series, so I guess just being able to play more Test matches and hopefully more three-match series rather than two-match series," he added.

"But yeah, I think it's tough with future tours (program) already being in place up to now, but just being able to perform at this level for a number of years and being a consistent side, I guess we have that right to play more Test cricket," Southee said.

"As players, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game, and you always want to play more. It's something that we haven't played a lot of, three-match-series, so to be able to test yourself over three matches rather than just two matches - it's obviously a lot more taxing, it's a tougher battle to get yourself up and go again over three matches, but that's the beauty of it, and it's part and parcel of it. It's tough cricket, and you want to play as much as you possibly can," he signed off.

