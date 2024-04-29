‘Too much focus on Virat Kohli's strike rate’: Hayden shuts IND star's critics ahead of T20 WC squad announcement

Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden has come out in support of India batting maestro Virat Kohli amidst criticism over his strike rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Kohli is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 500 runs in 10 matches as he has scored a century and four fifties this season thus far. However, the batting superstar faced scrutiny on a couple of occasions for his below-par strike rate and his tempo in the middle overs. Virat Kohli has scored 500 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2024 thus far.(AFP)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star managed to silence their critics with a 70-run knock against Gujarat Titans, where he played aggressively in front of Afghanistan spin duo Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan in the middle overs. Kohli slammed six fours and three sixes during his 44-ball 70-run unbeaten knock at a strike rate of 159.09.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hayden hailed the Indian star for keep learning, making adjustments, and increasing his longevity.

"You have 4 games in the US (T20 World Cup). So, there’s that element of unknown. You need his experience. Sweep shot. Longevity in your career means you have to keep making the adjustments. And I think Virat Kohli did need to make adjustments for RCB Outside the first six, there were some issues around strike rate. Certainly, his strike rate was dropping. But, against the Afghan spin twins today, those sweep shots that was typical of a great champion, to keep learning. That was an option to get off strike, to hit boundaries and to keep momentum in your favour and then, you can say ‘I am doing my job today, you need to do yours’," Hayden said on Star Sports after the match.

The legendary Australia opener also shut the critics who are raising questions over Kohli's strike rate this season.

"There has been way too much focus on Virat Kohli and his lack of strike rate, in my mind because he has been brilliant. This season, he is striking at 150-plus," Hayden said.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Kohli's brilliant form is a great sign for the Indian team, as the conditions won't be the same in the USA and West Indies, where experienced players like him will play a big role.

"And you have got to keep in mind that you can’t neglect the fact that you will get green tops now and then, seaming pitches. On those pitches, if you keep thinking about getting 200, you are going to be out. He is not. He has got the Orange Cap, he has no problem. He needs to have other people to get the job done," concluded the former Australian cricketer.